Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Thursday, Feb. 25

• 200 block of Valley Drive – noise complaint

• Duncan and Dillingham roads – agency assist, Jackson County

• 800 block of Broadway – disturbance

• 700 block of Main (location of police headquarters) – motor vehicle accident

• 3300 block of South Outer Road – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – burglary

• 3300 block of South Outer Road – property damage

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Front and Main streets – motor vehicle accident

Friday, Feb. 26

• 300 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – stolen auto recovery

• 800 block of Shorthorn – 911 hang-up

• 300 block of Northeast Cold Water Creek – suspicious person

• Woodbury and Duncan roads – area check

• R.D. Mize and Long roads – area check

• 600 block of Yennie – missing juvenile

• 1100 block of Main Street – VIN verification

• 200 block of Northwest Amanda Lane – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – odometer verification

Saturday, Feb. 27

• 1200 block of Ashley – agency assist, Clay County

• 1800 block of Willow – citizen contact

• 600 block of Green Drive – alarm

• 500 block of Lakeview – citizen contact

• U.S. 40 and Sni-a-Bar Road – motor vehicle accident

• Young and Broadway – area check

• 100 block of Southwest Eighth Street – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 600 block of Green – alarm

• 700 block of Albatross – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• High View Drive – traffic complaint

• 700 block of Eagle Drive – assault

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – disturbance

• Broadway and Young – area check

• 800 block of Northwest Willow – residence check

• Jefferson and Interstate 70 – area check

Sunday, Feb. 28

• 700 block of Main – citizen contact (2)

• 500 block of South Main – alarm

• Woodbury and Whitney – suspicious person

• 1300 block of Minter Way – suspicious person 

• 1300 block of Northwest Hilltop – suspicious vehicle

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – missing juvenile

• 500 block of Lakeview – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 400 block of Laura Lane – suspicious activity

Monday, March 1

• 1200 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – trespassing

• 700 block of Main Street – auto theft

• 400 block of Southwest Laura Lane – area check (2)

• 1200 block of Northwest Cedar Lane – alarm

• Route BB and Woodbury – suspicious vehicle

• 1900 block of McQuerry – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – general information

• 600 block of Southwest Gateway – suspicious activity

• 1200 block of Graystone – motor vehicle accident

• 500 block of Southwest Lakeview – verbal disturbance

• 800 block of Northwest Stone Brook Drive – suspicious vehicle

Tuesday, March 2

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (3)

• 300 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – recovered property

• 1200 block of Amanda Drive – citizen contact

• 700 block of Shorthorn Drive – vehicle blocking roadway

• 1300 block of Jefferson – disturbance

• 400 block of Wolf Creek – citizen contact

• 300 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 900 block of Valley Woods Court – alarm

• 1400 block of Northwest Broadway – citizen contact

• 100 block of Lee – agency assist, Buckner Police Department

• 800 block of Valley Woods Drive – civil standby