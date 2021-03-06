Grain Valley police reports
Thursday, Feb. 25
• 200 block of Valley Drive – noise complaint
• Duncan and Dillingham roads – agency assist, Jackson County
• 800 block of Broadway – disturbance
• 700 block of Main (location of police headquarters) – motor vehicle accident
• 3300 block of South Outer Road – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – burglary
• 3300 block of South Outer Road – property damage
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Front and Main streets – motor vehicle accident
Friday, Feb. 26
• 300 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – stolen auto recovery
• 800 block of Shorthorn – 911 hang-up
• 300 block of Northeast Cold Water Creek – suspicious person
• Woodbury and Duncan roads – area check
• R.D. Mize and Long roads – area check
• 600 block of Yennie – missing juvenile
• 1100 block of Main Street – VIN verification
• 200 block of Northwest Amanda Lane – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – odometer verification
Saturday, Feb. 27
• 1200 block of Ashley – agency assist, Clay County
• 1800 block of Willow – citizen contact
• 600 block of Green Drive – alarm
• 500 block of Lakeview – citizen contact
• U.S. 40 and Sni-a-Bar Road – motor vehicle accident
• Young and Broadway – area check
• 100 block of Southwest Eighth Street – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 600 block of Green – alarm
• 700 block of Albatross – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• High View Drive – traffic complaint
• 700 block of Eagle Drive – assault
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – disturbance
• Broadway and Young – area check
• 800 block of Northwest Willow – residence check
• Jefferson and Interstate 70 – area check
Sunday, Feb. 28
• 700 block of Main – citizen contact (2)
• 500 block of South Main – alarm
• Woodbury and Whitney – suspicious person
• 1300 block of Minter Way – suspicious person
• 1300 block of Northwest Hilltop – suspicious vehicle
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – missing juvenile
• 500 block of Lakeview – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 400 block of Laura Lane – suspicious activity
Monday, March 1
• 1200 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – trespassing
• 700 block of Main Street – auto theft
• 400 block of Southwest Laura Lane – area check (2)
• 1200 block of Northwest Cedar Lane – alarm
• Route BB and Woodbury – suspicious vehicle
• 1900 block of McQuerry – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – general information
• 600 block of Southwest Gateway – suspicious activity
• 1200 block of Graystone – motor vehicle accident
• 500 block of Southwest Lakeview – verbal disturbance
• 800 block of Northwest Stone Brook Drive – suspicious vehicle
Tuesday, March 2
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (3)
• 300 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – recovered property
• 1200 block of Amanda Drive – citizen contact
• 700 block of Shorthorn Drive – vehicle blocking roadway
• 1300 block of Jefferson – disturbance
• 400 block of Wolf Creek – citizen contact
• 300 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 900 block of Valley Woods Court – alarm
• 1400 block of Northwest Broadway – citizen contact
• 100 block of Lee – agency assist, Buckner Police Department
• 800 block of Valley Woods Drive – civil standby