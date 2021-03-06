SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence. Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness.

Centerpoint Medical Center: 19600 E. 39th St., inspected Feb. 25. 

No critical violations found. 

Non-critical violations: 

• Oven and reach-in cooler exteriors dirty with residue. No “correct by” date.

• Walk-in freezer dirty with litter and debris. Correct by Feb. 25.

• Eggs being stored above ready to eat foods. Correct by Feb. 25.

Natural Grocer: Address not provided, inspected Feb. 23. No violations observed.

Carrabbas Italian Grill: 19900 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Feb. 19. 

Critical violations:

• Sauces found in walk-in cooler past due date. Corrected. Items were discarded. 

Non-critical violations:

• Hand sink on prep line found with pitcher in basin and hand sink in cook line found with a ladle in basin. Correct by Feb. 19.

• Floor beneath ware washing sink noted with buildup. Correct by Feb. 19.

• Floor of cook line noted with debris. Correct by Feb. 19.

• 18 employees without food handler permits. Correct by Mar. 8.

Subway: 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Feb. 23. 

Critical violations:

• Pan found in basin of hand sink. No “correct by” date.

• Towel dispenser in back area found to be empty. No “correct by” date.

• Meatballs found in hot well at 104 degrees. Reheat to 165 degrees. Product must be 165 degrees when placed in hot well and held at a minimum of 135 degrees. 

Non-critical violations:

• Towel and soap dispenser at warewashing sink must be functional by March 1.

Lion’s Choice: 4049 Little Blue Parkway, inspected Feb. 19. No critical violations found. 

Non-critical violation:

• Failure to provide valid food handlers’ licenses for employees. Correct by March 5.

QuikTrip: 4005 Little Blue Parkway, inspected Feb. 25. No critical violations found. 

Non-critical violation:

• Two employees without food handler permits. Correct by March 8.

Church’s Chicken: 10610 E. 23rd St., inspected Feb. 22.

Critical violations: 

• No employee on duty had an Independence food manager card. This is a constant issue with this store, and a court summons will be issued for the general manager. Next violation may result in suspension of health permit. Non-critical violations:

• Wire whisk found stored in pitcher of water near the drive-thru. Utensils must never be stored in standing water. No “correct by” date given.

• Health inspection posted is from November 2019. Per city ordinances, the most current report must be posted in customer view. 

QuikTrip: 19010 U.S. 24, inspected Feb. 22.

No critical violations listed.

Non-critical violations:

• Floor in front of soda rack found with syrup. No “correct by” date listed.

• Floor in ware-washing area found dirty. No “correct by” date listed.

Subway: 18009 A. U.S. 24, inspected Feb. 22. No violations observed.

Paula’s Diner: 203 Missouri 291, inspected Feb. 25. 

Critical violations:

• Bottle pump found in base of hand sink. No “correct by” date listed.

• No manager or employee on site has manager permit. This is required by city ordinance. No “correct by” date listed.

•  (Employees’) Beverages, food on shelf next to make cooler without lid and straw.

Non-critical violations:

• Forks and knives found stored so that the food contact surfaces will be grasped. Must be stored with handles out. No “correct by” dates listed.

• Current health inspection not posted. Per city ordinance, the most current inspection must be posted in public view. 

• Five employees must provide valid food handler permit. Correct by March 11.

Las Compas: 18011 E. U.S. 24, inspected Feb. 25. 

Critical violation:

• Paper towel dispenser between the kitchen and ware-washing areas found empty. 

Non-critical violation:

• Three employees must provide health permit. No “correct by date” provided.

Cathay Express: 15411 U.S. 24, inspected Feb. 25.

Critical violation:

• Kitchen staff found without masks. Masks must be worn at all times and must cover both nose and mouth. No “correct by” date provided.

Non-critical violation: 

• Food found on floor beneath shelves in back room and in walkway. No “correct by” date listed.