MCC offers 'Woman of Action' event

By The Examiner staff

The Metropolitan Community College Foundation and the MCC Office of Institutional Equity and Inclusion will host a virtual women’s personal and professional development conference from noon to 5 Wednesday.

The event, “She Is: A Woman of Action,” is an opportunity to raise funds for women entering male-dominated career programs at MCC.

Headlining the event will be Bridgette Williams, executive director of the Heavy Constructors Association of Greater Kansas City. She has more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry and is the first African American to lead a major contractors association known as “The Heavies.” The member contractors of The Heavies have built most of the highways, bridges, streets, airports, dams and utilities in Kansas and Missouri.

Other speakers include:

• Judge Lisa White Hardwick of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District.

• Joni Wickham, who served as chief of staff to former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.

• Nicole Jacobs Silvey, founder of Connection Coach KC.

• Diane Breneman, a counselor and meditative scientist.

• Mary Redmond, a negotiation expert.

Two MCC Board of Trustees members, Barbara Anne Washington and Ellen Forrest Martin, will be honored at this event.

The event is open to the public. Further information is available and tickets can be purchased at mcckc.edu/Shels.