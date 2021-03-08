Local authorities issue burn bans

By The Examiner staff

A burn ban in Independence has been extended until 8 a.m. Thursday, due to persistently dry and windy conditions.

The burn ban, which started Sunday, is for all outside and open fires, except for residential grilling and barbecuing.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, which uses burn advisories day by day, said it was not permitting outdoor fires again Monday after doing the same Sunday. The district covers Blue Springs, Grain Valley and nearby areas.

Fire officials also encourage citizens to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and grilling charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing them with water.

The issue is that it’s dry and windy, grasses haven’t greened up yet, and humidity is low – all of which combine for the risk that fires spread quickly.

Relief appears to be on the way. The National Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday and then a better chance of rain – even thunderstorms – Wednesday night. Rain is forecast off and on into the weekend.

Jackson County today is just outside a red-flag warning that the National Weather Service has posted for most of eastern Kansas and parts of western Missouri. That warning, through 6 p.m. covers 16 Missouri counties including Cass, Henry and Benton counties and running to the southwest corner of the state. On the Kansas side, the warning includes Johnson County and about two dozen others.

For further information about the current outdoor burn ban, Independence citizens may contact the Fire Prevention Division at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.