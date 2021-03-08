Independence police investigate shooting death at motel

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in a south end motel room early Monday.

The shooting happened at the Super Budget Inn, 15014. E. U.S. 40, just east of Phelps Road. Officers were called about 4:25 a.m. and found the man inside in a room with a gunshot wound. He died at a nearby hospital.

Police did not say if any other person was in the room when they arrived and have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the case should call the TIPS Hotline at (817) 474-8477, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

The shooting marks the second homicide this year in Independence.