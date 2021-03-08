SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

Registration is required for the majority of these events. To register, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events and look for the program you wish to attend. 

Once you register, the access to events varies a little:

• If the event is on Zoom, an email invitation will be sent to you including a link to the event.

• For MCPL360 events (that is the library Facebook page), a link to the MCPL360 program will be posted near the time of the event. Alternatively, you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled. 

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include: 

March 9

Interviewing for Oral History, part one: The Basics (Zoom); 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn the first steps of preparing your personal oral history project in an interactive brainstorming workshop.

News of the World by Paulette Liles (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come join the book discussion about the News of the World.

Secret Kansas City (Zoom): 7 to 7:30 p.m. Author Anne Kniggendorf will share the secrets behind writing Secret Kansas City.

March 10

Grow A Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

eCommerce for Beginners: 11:45 to 1 p.m. Would you like to sell products or services from your own website? Pam Hausner walks through the basics to getting started on your own eCommerce website.

Voice Assistants, Hey Google(MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Learn how to use your smartphone or tablet’s virtual assistant. 

Mad Science Presents Walking on the Moon Show (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. The principles of space travel, with an emphasis on the 53rd anniversary of the landing of the first man on the moon.

Business Model Canvas Workshop (Zoom): 6 to 7:30 p.m. Is your business model working? Join Kimberly Beer to learn how to stop the chaos and create meaningful direction in your business while ensuring your business idea is solid.

Marketing for Storytellers, part one (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn to cultivate a brand that speaks to your audience as a writer or storyteller, and then explore effective marketing tactics, including networking, social media, and resources from Square.

March 11

Singing More Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes (MCPL360): 20 to 20:30 a.m. Singer Suzie Sutton teaches the melodies of favorite Mother Goose nursery rhymes.

Kansas City Hauntings by Becky Ray (Zoom): 1 to 2 p.m. A book discussion.

Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Right now, this event is full, but there is a waiting list. This program, which occurs regularly at the library, provides conversational English classes with professional teachers for one hour every Thursday afternoon.

Marketing for Storytellers, part two (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn to cultivate a brand that speaks to your audience as a writer or storyteller, and then explore effective marketing tactics, including networking, social media, and resources from Square.

March 12

Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360), 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

Excel Basics: Navigate an Excel Worksheet (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn ways to navigate in a worksheet to find a cell or group of cells.

“Arrowood,” by Laura McHugh (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. A book discussion. This title is part of our Booktalk Collection, and copies are available separately from the catalog.

March 13

March 14

Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360), 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

March 15

Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

Woodneath Writers (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Short Story Open Mic Night. Enjoy a virtual evening of short stories written by you, our community of writers. Short stories will be read by the author. First come, first served.

March 16

Shamrock On! (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Mr. Stinky Feet leads a St. Patrick’s Day Dance Party. To enjoy this virtual program, go to the library’s MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360 at the scheduled date and time.

Census Records Research (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. The U.S. census is a great place to start tracing your ancestors. The first federal population census was taken in 1790 and a census has been taken every 10 years since.

Internet Safety, passwords (MCPL360): Secure passwords are the most important part of staying safe on the internet. Learn how to create strong passwords.

Handling Money for Food Trucks: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Whether you own a food truck or are considering getting started, this session will be enormously beneficial.

Interviewing for Oral History, Part Two: The Project (Zoom), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to conduct personal oral history interviews. (NOTE: this program is part of a series.)

Laura Ingalls Wilder, Dolls, and Missouri (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Discover the story of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s rag doll and the role it played in her life.