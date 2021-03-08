Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

Registration is required for the majority of these events. To register, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events and look for the program you wish to attend.

Once you register, the access to events varies a little:

• If the event is on Zoom, an email invitation will be sent to you including a link to the event.

• For MCPL360 events (that is the library Facebook page), a link to the MCPL360 program will be posted near the time of the event. Alternatively, you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

March 9

• Interviewing for Oral History, part one: The Basics (Zoom); 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn the first steps of preparing your personal oral history project in an interactive brainstorming workshop.

• News of the World by Paulette Liles (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come join the book discussion about the News of the World.

• Secret Kansas City (Zoom): 7 to 7:30 p.m. Author Anne Kniggendorf will share the secrets behind writing Secret Kansas City.

March 10

• Grow A Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• eCommerce for Beginners: 11:45 to 1 p.m. Would you like to sell products or services from your own website? Pam Hausner walks through the basics to getting started on your own eCommerce website.

• Voice Assistants, Hey Google(MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Learn how to use your smartphone or tablet’s virtual assistant.

• Mad Science Presents Walking on the Moon Show (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. The principles of space travel, with an emphasis on the 53rd anniversary of the landing of the first man on the moon.

• Business Model Canvas Workshop (Zoom): 6 to 7:30 p.m. Is your business model working? Join Kimberly Beer to learn how to stop the chaos and create meaningful direction in your business while ensuring your business idea is solid.

• Marketing for Storytellers, part one (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn to cultivate a brand that speaks to your audience as a writer or storyteller, and then explore effective marketing tactics, including networking, social media, and resources from Square.

March 11

• Singing More Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes (MCPL360): 20 to 20:30 a.m. Singer Suzie Sutton teaches the melodies of favorite Mother Goose nursery rhymes.

• Kansas City Hauntings by Becky Ray (Zoom): 1 to 2 p.m. A book discussion.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Right now, this event is full, but there is a waiting list. This program, which occurs regularly at the library, provides conversational English classes with professional teachers for one hour every Thursday afternoon.

• Marketing for Storytellers, part two (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn to cultivate a brand that speaks to your audience as a writer or storyteller, and then explore effective marketing tactics, including networking, social media, and resources from Square.

March 12

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360), 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• Excel Basics: Navigate an Excel Worksheet (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn ways to navigate in a worksheet to find a cell or group of cells.

• “Arrowood,” by Laura McHugh (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. A book discussion. This title is part of our Booktalk Collection, and copies are available separately from the catalog.

March 13

• “Arrowood,” by Laura McHugh (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. A book discussion. This title is part of our Booktalk Collection, and copies are available separately from the catalog.

March 14

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360), 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

March 15

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• Woodneath Writers (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Short Story Open Mic Night. Enjoy a virtual evening of short stories written by you, our community of writers. Short stories will be read by the author. First come, first served.

March 16

• Shamrock On! (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Mr. Stinky Feet leads a St. Patrick’s Day Dance Party. To enjoy this virtual program, go to the library’s MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360 at the scheduled date and time.

• Census Records Research (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. The U.S. census is a great place to start tracing your ancestors. The first federal population census was taken in 1790 and a census has been taken every 10 years since.

• Internet Safety, passwords (MCPL360): Secure passwords are the most important part of staying safe on the internet. Learn how to create strong passwords.

• Handling Money for Food Trucks: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Whether you own a food truck or are considering getting started, this session will be enormously beneficial.

• Interviewing for Oral History, Part Two: The Project (Zoom), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to conduct personal oral history interviews. (NOTE: this program is part of a series.)

• Laura Ingalls Wilder, Dolls, and Missouri (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Discover the story of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s rag doll and the role it played in her life.