Police seek witnesses in fatal one-way crash

Lee’s Summit Police seek any witnesses who can help their investigation of a fatal wrong-way crash Saturday on U.S. 50.

The collision happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 near the bridge over Chipman Road. According to police, a gray Ford F-150 pickup had been going east in the westbound lanes and hit a red F-150 head-on. The driver of the red pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, and the wrong-way driver was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither truck had any other passengers, and police have not released either driver’s identity.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the gray pickup traveling in the wrong lanes should call Lee’s Summit Police at 816-969-1670.