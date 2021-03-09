Missouri Department of Conservation events

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering both virtual and in-person events and classes this month. Programs are free. Advance registration is required and can be done at mdc.mo.gov/events. If you have trouble registering or have other questions, call the host conservation center. Programs will be virtual or in-person, most held at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766, or Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300.

March 11

• Discovery Nature, Teen Trek & Tech-Spring Cleaning and Babies Singing: 6 to 7 p.m. at Burr Oak Woods. For ages 13 to 18. Registration is required by March 10. Learn about the do’s and don’ts when you encounter these neighborhood critters.

• Fishing Skills, Winter Trout Fishing Clinic: 6 p.m. March 11 at Burr Oak Woods and 11 a.m. March 13 at James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. This two-day clinic is for adults and families with children ages 9 and older. On Thursday evening, March 11, there is a winter trout fishing lesson at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center. Learn how to catch and clean winter trout. Then on Saturday, March 13, meet again at Plover Lake at James A. Reeds Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road. Spend a few hours trying to catch trout. You must attend the classroom session to be included in the fishing opportunity.

Fishing permits are not required to fish during this event as long as participants do not plan to keep the trout they catch. If you wish to keep the trout, you must have a Missouri trout permit. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Each participant must be registered separately before the March 11 class begins. Masks must be worn and responsible social distancing must be respected.

March 13

• Native Plants, Ask the Expert Expo: 9 to 10 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Burr Oak Woods. Learn from local experts how to save time and money and create wildlife habitat. Three sessions are available to allow for social distancing. A native plant sale is open from 9 a.m. to noon for expo participants. This program is for adults. Registration is required by March 10.

• Birds, Build a Bluebird House: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m., virtual. Bluebirds are year-round residents of Missouri. They usually begin nesting the first half of March. Would you like to help increase the bluebird population and enjoy watching these birds? Register for this virtual session and you will build a birdhouse of your own. This program is for persons age 10 and older. Registration must be completed by March 12. NOTE: Only Kansas City area residents who can pick up the bluebird building kits at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center the week prior to the program can attend.

• Native plant sale: 12 to 2 p.m., Burr Oak Woods. Open to adults. Missouri Wildflowers Nursery, Green Thumb Gardens and City Roots Nursery will be on site with plants for sale. Pre-orders are suggested for pick up at:

Missouri Wildflower Nursery: https://mowildflowers-net.3dcartstores.com/

Green Thumb Gardens: https://store.dtekc.com/ or https://dtekc.com/native-nursery/

City Roots Nursery: https://www.cityrootsnursery.com/onlilne-store

March 16

• Discover Nature, Naturalist Hour: 2 to 3 p.m., Burr Oak Woods. Advance registration is required. All ages welcome.Go on an adventure with a naturalist to make amazing discoveries as you explore a trail near the center.

• Peregrine Falcon, Road to Recovery: 6 to 7 p.m., virtual. This program is for ages 16 and up and requires that registration be completed by March 15. The peregrine falcon is the fastest wildlife species known with flight speeds exceeding 200 mph. The species was impacted by the pesticide DDT from the 1940s to 1960s and has remained endangered in many Midwestern states until today. Recovery programs like Missouri’s are bringing back the peregrine falcon to historic numbers that exceed natural history data. Gain insight into this “road to recovery.”

March 18

• Native Plants at Noon: 12 noon to 1 p.m. A virtually tour of the native landscape at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. The native landscape specialists are the guides. This month’s session features a look at native plants of interest throughout the year. Registration is required through the Deep Roots website: https://deeproots.org/native-plants-at-noon/

March 20

• Birds Spring Migration: 10 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Anita B. Gorman Center. Learn about why birds migrate and what they need to survive. Young birders will practice bird watching with a naturalist and complete a scavenger hunt to find out which birds may be leaving the area and which will return after a winter away. Dress for the weather for this outdoor event. This program is for people ages 8 and older. Advance registration is required.

• Hunting, Intro to Turkey Hunting: 10 a.m. to noon, Burr Oak Woods. Explore the basics of turkey hunting including locations, equipment and techniques. For ages 11 and up. Children between 11 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by March 18.