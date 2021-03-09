Felony charges in Patrol HQ shooting

By The Examiner staff

A Kansas City northland man who remains hospitalized after he fired a rifle round near a Missouri State Highway Patrol building and then was shot by troopers faces felony charges.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Tayland Rahim, 27, with two counts of unlawful use of weapon. Rahim was shot and wounded Jan. 4 outside the Highway Patrol Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit, and prosecutors asked that he be placed on a monitoring device while recovers.

According to court documents, a trooper driving through the parking lot shortly after 9:30 p.m. noticed Rahim back his vehicle into a parking spot, then get out. He was holding an assault-style rifle and appeared to load it. The trooper radioed the headquarters about the man.

Rahim fired a round, as indicated by a muzzle flash seen on video. A Highway Patrol sergeant and a trooper heard the gunfire, and the sergeant opened a side exit door while the trooper saw Rahim through a front office window. Both saw Rahim raising his rifle toward the side exit door, refusing commands to drop the gun, and fired toward Rahim, saying later they feared for officers’ lives. Troopers and Lee’s Summit Police officers both arrested Rahim and gave first aid before he was rushed to a hospital.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson said two days after the shooting it was the first time in Patrol history that a person had come to an agency building and fired a gun.

Blood tests taken that evening showed Rahim had a blood-alcohol level of 0.266 percent less than an hour after he was shot.