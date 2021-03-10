Missing teen safe; police seek aid in 2020 homicide

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police say the teenage girl reported missing last week has been located safe in Maryland.

Levis Marisol Urbina-Cartagena, 16, was reported missing March 1 from Independence. Police say no charges are being pursued at this time.

Police also are seeking information for an unsolved homicide case from September 2020 – 36-year-old Aerrion Burnett. She was found dead from a gunshot wound in a grassy area near 13th Street and Brookside Avenue, not far from Truman Road on the city’s west edge.

Anyone with information about this case should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.