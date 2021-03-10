Red Cross says blood donations needed

By The Examiner staff

NOTE: These blood drives begin on 3/16 (Tuesday). Here is a brief. I have added the two drives on 3/16 to the 3/13/21 Comcal under “Tuesday”. Didn’t know if you wanted a separate brief or just the Comcal info.

The American Red Cross reports that blood donations are urgently needed, especially type O blood. Those who donate between March 14 and 26 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation events in Eastern Jackson County:

• March 16, 12 noon to 6 p.m., Midwest Game Fest, 18011 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• March 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lakewood Way Business Suites, 4041 N.E. Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit.

• March 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• March 30, 3 to 7 p.m., Genesis Health Clubs, 900 N.E. Deerbrook St., Lee’s Summit.