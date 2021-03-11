Mass vaccination event planned at Arrowhead

By The Examiner staff

The state of Missouri plans to hold a mass-vaccination event March 19-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The office of Gov. Mike Parson says the state expects to have about 3,000 doses available each day. It’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for which only one shot is required.

The event is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

People who can get shots at the event will be chosen from among those who have signed up online through the Jackson County Health Department and through the state’s Vaccine Navigator. Those people will get a notice of the time and date of their appointment.

Officials stressed Thursday that people are asked not to call the county Health Department for an appointment. County officials have said more than 130,000 people have signed up for the Health Department’s list. A few hundred people have been able to initial vaccine shots through the city of Independence’s clinic.

The state says two Missouri National Guard mass vaccination teams, the State Emergency Management Agency, the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the county Health Department, Truman Medical Centers, the Chiefs and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority – as well as many volunteers – will be participating in the event.