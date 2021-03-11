Police investigate fatal shooting in Blue Springs

By The Associated Press

Blue Springs Police are investigating a reported shooting shortly after noon Thursday that left one person dead and another critically injured.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Northwest Mill Place, in the neighborhood east of Woods Chapel Road between Vesper Street and the railroad tracks. Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. to a reported disturbance in which someone heard a gunshot. After no response at the home, police forced their way inside and found a female dead and a male unresponsive with a critical injury.