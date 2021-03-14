Fire Prairie student wins statewide recognition

By The Examiner staff

Lehualina Taula, a sixth grade student at Fire Prairie Upper Elementary School in the Fort Osage School District, is one of four finalists in the statewide Missouri Bicentennial Poster contest.

Her poster interpreted the bicentennial theme: Sharing Missouri’s Stories: Past, Present and Future.

She will be awarded a certificate and a $200 cash prize at a bicentennial poster unveiling ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Emerald Room, 800 N.W. S. Outer Road, Blue Springs. Representatives from the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, the Fort Osage School District, and the Blue Springs Daughters of the American Revolution, which sponsored her poster entry, will be present.

This year is Missouri’s bicentennial, and events are posted at missouri2021.org as well as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram@missouri 2021.