Investigation continues in Blue Springs double shooting

By The Examiner staff

A second person has died from Thursday’s double-shooting in Blue Springs, as police continue to investigate the incident.

Police said officers found Denine McCord, 46, of Blue Springs, dead when they entered a home Thursday after a reported disturbance with a gunshot. Joseph Patterson, 57, was unresponsive with a critical injury, and police said Friday he also had died.

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the 2000 block of Northwest Mill Place, in the neighborhood east of Woods Chapel Road between Vesper Street and the railroad tracks. After no response at the home, police later forced their way inside and found McCord and Patterson.

Blue Springs Police Lt. John Kingsolver said police consider the shooting to be a possible murder-suicide case but are still investigating.