Independence sets hike for first day of spring

The Examiner

George Owens Nature Park and the city of Independence invite residents to participate in a spring hike on Saturday, the first day of spring.

The hike will start at 11 a.m. at the Country Club Park parking area, 2930 S. Norton, Independence. The hike should conclude at 12:30 p.m.

Staff from George Owens Nature Park will help point out seedlings, Cooper's hawks and other local residents. Binoculars are suggested.

The hike will go at a leisurely pace, and the trail is level, paved with gravel and easy enough for strollers.

No registration is required. COVID-19 precautions are required, including masking and social distancing between groups.

– Submitted to The Examiner