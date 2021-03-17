Sweet Maverick needs a forever home

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends is trying to place a beautiful dog named Maverick. He is a Kelpie Australian shepherd mix who is almost one year old. Maverick has not gotten alone with other dogs, but a good trainer might be able to resolve that issue.

He is an extremely sweet and playful boy who loves peanut butter. Maverick is not a big dog; he only weighs about 35 pounds. He should be the only dog in the home. It is unknown how he does with cats.

Maverick loves to snuggle and sit in his human’s lap. He knows the commands “sit” and “kennel.” Maverick loves to go for car rides and walks. He is house trained, crate trained, neutered, is up to date on all his vaccinations and is current on flea and tick medication. Maverick also loves older children. He would be a great dog for empty nesters or an adult who wants a companion.

If you are looking for a wonderful dog to join your family and think Maverick might be a good fit, please go to our website and complete an application.

Animals Best Friends appreciates all the support they receive from the community and does its best to help everyone it can.