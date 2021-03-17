Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Local students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Everett Babcock of Independence and Patricia Lopez of Blue Springs, students at the University of Central Missouri, have been inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, a national honor society.

Students are eligible for Phi Kappa Phi if they are in the top 10% of their senior class or the top 7.5 % of their junior class.

Simpson College recognizes local students

Four local students have been named to the dean’s list at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. These students have achieved a 3.7 grade point average:

• Drake Wood of Lee’s Summit, a graduate of Blue Springs High School.

• Faith Nickens of Independence, a graduate of Truman High School.

• Miranda Young of Independence, a graduate of Center Place Restoration School.

Blue Springs residents honored at Minnesota State

Madyson Cates and Regina Lombardo, both of Blue Springs, have been named to the honor list at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota. Students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher in order to be eligible for this honor.

Independence student honored at Bethany College

Haley Reifsteck of Independence has been named to the fall semester dean’s academic honor roll at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. She earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in order to qualify for this honor.

University of Tampa honors area student

Libby Welman of Lee’s Summit, a sophomore majoring in writing, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Tampa. To qualify, she earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.

– Examiner staff