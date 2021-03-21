Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 211 S. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 10.

• Observed microwave with food buildup inside. REPEAT. Reinspection required. Correct Feb. 10.

• Hot hold units had accumulation of buildup inside. Reinspection required. Correct Feb. 10.

• Hot water nozzle to prep station had buildup around the nozzle. Reinspection required. Correct Feb. 10.

Culver’s: 1301 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 10.

• Observed prep table in the grill area was not reaching temperature of 41 degrees or lower. Food was located in coller less than 3 hours and was removed and placed in walk-in cooler. Prep table will be used with time control until cooler is repaired. No food will be left in bottom part of cooler until inspected. Reinspection required.

• Observed a few containers of prepped product in the walk-in cooler past discard date. Corrected. Items were removed and discarded.

• Observed food items stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Corrected. Items were placed on shelf.

• Observed vents throughout the stock and kitchen area with dust buildup. “Correct by” date not provided.

Walgreens: 3200 block of S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 5.

• Observed four dented cans on the sales shelf. Corrected. Cans were discarded.

• Observed floors in the walk-in freezer with buildup of trash and food on the floor. Walls in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of dust buildup. Correct by April 6.

Subway: 1240 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Feb. 5. No violations found.

Papa John’s Pizza: 1404 W. U.S. 40, inspected Feb. 5.

• Observed six containers of cheese notr date marked, Corrected. Manager put correct dates on two.

• Observed several items date marked with incorrect dates past the seven-day hold. Corrected. Manager marked all containers to correct date marking.

Side Pockets: 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 5.

• Observed accumulation of food debris on the can opener. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Observed black and greenish buildup on the shelving in the walk-in cooler. Correct by April 6.

• Observed buildup in the floor drain under sink area and black buildup around the floor drain in the bar area. Correct by April 6.

Mr. Hibachi: 726 N. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 8. No violations found.

China Kitchen Chinese Restaurant: 1108 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Feb. 10.

• Observed cardboard being used to cover shelf in kitchen area. Inspector suggested using metal tras or something nonabsorbent. Correct by April 11.

• Floors throughout the kitchen area had debris and grease buildup. REPEAT. Correct April 11.

• Vents had buildup of dust throughout the establishment. Correct April 11.

• Observed steak uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Corrected. REPEAT. Steak was covered.

• Observed unnecessary items in the kitchen area such as paperwork on prep table tops and items not used in establishment. Correct by April 11.

Legend of Asia: 1853 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 10.

• Raw chicken was being thawed in a sink where the water was dribbling over the rim and onto the floor. Corrected.

• Inspector found shelving in the walk-in cooler that had not been painted or sealed but was holding food. Correct by April 11.

• Inspector found that chemicals had been stored above food and single-service items. Corrected.

• Chicken being thawed in the dishwashing area was being contaminated by spray from the food worker who was spraying off the dirty dishes. Corrected. Food was discarded.

• Inspector found dirt and debris on the floor and shelving next to the soda storage area. Correct by April 11.

40 Highway Phillips 66: 5005 W. U.S. 40, inspected Feb. 24.

• Observed pipe under hand wash sink leaking when in use. Correct by April 12.

• Observed accumulation of black moldy looking buildup inside the ice machine. Reinspection required.

Thailand Restaurant: 719 B. N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 11.

• Observed black buildup along the wall of the dishwasher area. Correct by April 12.

• Thermometer missing in refrigerated storage unit. Corrected. Thermometer was placed in refrigerator.

• Observed accumulation of food debris in the bottom of reach-in cooler units. Correct by April 12.

• No test strips available for dishwasher. Inspector provided a few strips and they were ordered. Correct by April 12.

Lufti’s E And D LLC: 794 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Feb. 11.

• Observed several vents in kitchen area with accumulation of dust buildup. Correct by April 12.

• Observed floor fan with accumulation of dust buildup. Correct by April 12.

• Observed floors under equipment with black buildup. Correct by April 12.

• Observed drain under dish sink with buildup inside. Correct by April 12.

• Observed rice being held at room temperature without time control. Corrected. Manager discarded rice and now holding rice in hot hold.

• Observed accumulation of grease buildup on sides of vats. Correct by April 12.

• Observed accumulation of buildup on the outside of seasoning containers. Correct by April 12.

• Observed accumulation of grease buildup in hood vents above the vats. Correct by April 12.

The Parkway Senior Living-Memory Care: 550 N.E. Napoleon Dr., inspected Feb. 11. No violations found.

Texas Roadhouse: 455 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Feb. 23.

• Inspector found multiple food containers that had sticky residue. REPEAT. Reinspection required.

• Inspector observed wire storage racks that had buildup of dirt and dust. Correct by April 12.

• Walk-in freezer had a buildup of ice around the door and fan. REPEAT. A new door has been ordered that will fix the ice buildup issue. Correct by April 12.

• When checking HACCP procedure and logs, two dates checked were out of compliance, Reinspection required. On Feb. 10 the cooling log was not filled out. On Feb. 11 the log was filled out and indicated the chili made today was completely cooled to 40 degrees F before the inspector checked the temperature. The time on the back was marked at 11 a.m. and the inspector checked the temperature at 1 p.m. The temperature of the chill when checked by inspector was 70 degrees F. This shows an inconsistency with the record-keeping and is considered out of compliance. The food was still in the cooling stage and is considered safe because it met the requirements of cooling from 135 degrees to 70 degrees F within two hours. Manager will ensure the food is cooled to 41 degrees F within the allowed time remaining (four hours). The manager stated that he will retrain employees to ensure they are completing the cooling logs daily. He will also ensure that they are trained on how to properly check the temperature of the food in the cooling process. Correct today.

Dirty Harry’s Pub: 3100 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 11.

• Observed accumulation of food debris inside the microwave. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Observed two chemical bottles not labeled. Corrected. Both bottles were labeled on site.

• Observed buildup in the floor drain under the dishwasher. Observed food debris on the wall near prep table. Correct by April 12.

• Observed food debris on shelving and counters near prep table. Observed buildup around the wall and the outside of the beer taps. Correct by April 12.

Courtyard by Marriott: 1500 N.E. Coronado Dr., inspected Feb. 12.

• No test strips for the heat dishwasher. Corrected. Inspector provided the employee with test strips.

• Noticed egg mcmuffins sandwiches one day past the discarded date. Corrected. Employee discarded the food.

Popeye’s Chicken: 727 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 12.

• Observed dust buildup around lighting and vents in the kitchen area. Observed buildup of grease and food debris in the sink drain on the floor. Observed food debris on shelving throughout kitchen area. Correct by April 13.

Burger King: 1001 N.E. Coronado Dr., inspected Feb. 12. No violations found.

Wingstop: 481 N.E. Coronado Dr., inspected Feb. 12.

• Failed to secure valid food handler cards for all employees. Correct by Mar. 14.

• Noticed boxes of food on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Correct by April 13.

• Standing water on the floor in the walk-in cooler and the back of the kitchen. Correct by April 13.

Adams Pointe Conference Center: 1400 N.E. Coronado Dr., inspected Feb. 13. No violations found.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper/Bakery: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 16.

• Observed vent above mixing station with accumulation of dust buildup. Correct by April 17.

• Observed hand sink blocked by trash cans. Corrected. Manager made sink accessible.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper/ Grocery/Produce/Dairy: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 16.

• Observed cardboard being used for shelving in the walk-in milk cooler. Correct by April 17.

• Observed chemical bottle not labeled in the produce area. Corrected. Manager labeled bottle.

• Observed buildup on the milk cooler shelving. Correct by April 17.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper /Kitchen/Sous Vide/Salad Bar/Smoked Meats: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 16.

• Observed seasoned salmon reheated to internal temperature of 120 to 130 degrees before placed in display case. Corrected. Manager heated salmon to correct reheat internal temperature.

• Observed floor drain under the self-serve beverage station with buildup and fruit flies. Correct by April 17.

• Observed scoops to seasoning containers with handles touching seasoning. Correct by April 17.

• Observed outside of seasoning containers with buildup of food debris. Correct by April 17.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper/Meat/Deli/Seafood: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 16.

• Observed dust buildup in the meat walk in cooler fans. REPEAT.

Starbucks: 1101 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 16. No violations found.

Sushi Avenue: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 16.

• Observed buildup in cabinet under the juicer. Observed food debris in the bottom of reach-in freezer and cooler. Correct by April 17.

• Observed dust buildup on vents in storage areas. Correct by April 17.

Burger King: 1128 Woods Chapel Road, inspected Feb. 18.

• Observed buildup inside the microwave. Corrected.

• Observed several dishes on the clean dish shelf with grease buildup and sticker residue. Corrected. All dishes were cleaned on site.

• Observed hoses in the mop sink without air gap from flood level rim. Corrected. Hoses were cut to allow air gap.

• Observed liquid eggs being held in a freeze hold container. The container was not frozen in order to keep the liquid eggs cold. The liquid eggs had been sitting out for 30 minutes with the temperature at 47 degrees F. Corrected. The manager moved eggs to a cooler and replaced the freeze hold container with one that was frozen.

• Observed vents in storage room with accumulation of dust buildup. REPEAT. Correct by April 19.

• Observed black buildup in floor drain under dish sink. Correct by April 19.

• Food handler permits not provided for 21 employees. Correct by Mar. 20.

Pizza Hut: 1626 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Feb. 18.

• Drain by dish sink had black buildup inside. REPEAT. Correct by April 19.

• Fans in both walk-in coolers had buildup on them. Correct by April 19.

• Observed food debris and buildup on the outside and inside of the reach-in cooler by the vats. Correct by April 19.

• Observed hood vents above the vats and pizza oven with accumulation of grease and dust. Correct by April 19.

• Observed grease buildup on shelving throughout the establishment. Correct by April 19.

Welcome Inn (lodging): 3300 Jefferson ST., inspected Feb. 18. No violations found.

Metro East Tennis Center: 3109 N.W. Vesper ST., inspected Feb. 19.

• Observed chemical spray bottle not labeled. Corrected. Bottle was labeled on site.

Conoco Food Mart: 1501. W. U.S. 40, inspected Feb. 19.

• There is no temperature measuring device for the reach-in cooler behind the counter. Correct by April 20.

• Observed the shelving in the walk-in beverage cooler had buildup. REPEAT. Correct by April 20.