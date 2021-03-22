COVID-19 cases surge 12.1% in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Missouri in the week ending Sunday, rising 12.1% as 4,248 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,788 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 379,753 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.1% from the week before. Across the country, 30 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Carter, Shelby and Macon counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 916 cases; St. Charles County, with 384 cases; and Kansas City, with 303.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Missouri ranked 41st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 22.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 24.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 276,496 vaccine doses, compared with 267,113 the week before that. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 2,143,727 doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 115 counties, with the best declines in St. Charles and, Jackson counties and Kansas City.

In Missouri, 58 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 146 people were reported dead.

A total of 575,253 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,718 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 29,818,528 people have tested positive and 542,356 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.