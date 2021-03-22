Bicyclist struck and killed on 23rd Street

By The Examiner staff

Independence police say they are investigating a fatal accident on 23rd Street late Saturday morning.

Police say a Ford Mustang, eastbound on 23rd Street, struck and killed a bicyclist who was crossing 23rd. The wreck happened at 23rd and Crescent, a few blocks east of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The name of the bicyclist, an adult, has not been released. The driver of the Mustang, the only person in the car, was uninjured. That person’s name has not been released.