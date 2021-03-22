Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

Registration is required for the majority of these events. To register, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events and look for the program you wish to attend.

Once you register, the access to events varies a little:

• If the event is on Zoom, an email invitation will be sent to you including a link to the event.

• For MCPL360 events (that is the library Facebook page), a link to the MCPL360 program will be posted near the time of the event. Alternatively, you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

March 23

• Dueños de Negocios Locales: Conoce y aprende de ellos: 10 to 11 a.m. Durante estas charlas mensuales, Gabriela platica con dueños locales que comparten sus historias, experiencias y lecciones aprendidas con el fin de ayudarte y apoyarte en tu negocio.

• Shout Hooray for Spring! (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join Mr. Stinky Feet for songs celebrating the colors and sounds of Spring!

• Word Basics, Using Paragraph Group Buttons (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Create visibly attractive and readable documents by adding paragraph alignment, line spacing, indents, numbers, bullets and more!

• Interviewing for Oral History, Part Three, Practice (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take skills learned in parts 1 and 2 and apply them to practice interviews with fellow attendees in this interactive workshop.

• Oral History Panel (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Panelists discuss their experiences planning and conducting oral histories. This livestream will take place on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mystorycenter.

• The Business of Childcare, Building a Business Plan, Make It Easy: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join childcare consultant Judy Bumps for week three of this three week series exploring the business side of childcare.

• Debunking Immigration Myths (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Presented by Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation (AIRR) offer a unique opportunity to learn about the immigrationi process.

March 24

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• DIY Dreams (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Looking for some tips and tricks to boost your DIY? In this video, we’ll cover some library resources and cool tools to help you reach your DIY dreams.

• Mad Science Demonstrates Spin, POP, Boom Show (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. The audience will be amazed when the Mad Scientist is able to defy gravity in this energetic and spectacular special event.

March 25

• The Alphabet Show (MCPL360): 10 to 10:35 a.m. Join Jay and Leslie Cady as they take you on a virtual journey through the alphabet in this lively program.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Right now, this event is full, but there is a waiting list. This program, which occurs regularly at the library, provides conversational English classes with professional teachers for one hour every Thursday afternoon.

• State of Stories, Story Coaching with Joyce Slater (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional storyteller Joyce Slater for a story coaching workshop focused on historical oral storytelling.

• Vegetable Gardening in Small Spaces (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Lacking a big backyard does not mean that you can never have your own vegetable garden.

March 26

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• How to Change Home Tabs in Chrome (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Tiny Tech How-To’s focus on how to do a specific tech task. Join us to learn how to change your start up home tabs in the Google Chrome browser.

March 28

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

March 29

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• Women of Missouri: Shaping the Show-Me State (MCPL360): From Native Americans to First Ladies, women have played an important role in the history of Missouri.

March 30

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Sing Along Zoo (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Bring your favorite plush toy and sing and dance to songs about animals.

• Learning with Niche Academy (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Join us as we explore Niche Academy, a library resource full of tutorials for all kinds of other library resources and popular technologies.

• Weather on the Move (Zoom): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Teaching artist Harlan Brownlee instructs students on the fundamentals of weather phenomena through the use of their bodies and movement.

March 31

• Figment Follies (MCPL360): 9 to 9:45 a.m. Will brings his M.E.S.S. (Music, Education, Stories and Science) to a land of make believe.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• Ten Tech Tips: Internet Safety (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. A few tips about how to stay safe on the internet.

• Mad Science Presents Bugs, Habitats, and Hives Oh My! (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. What makes a bug an insect? Where do they live and how do they protect themselves from all those creatures that want them for lunch?