Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

Registration is required for the majority of these events. To register, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events and look for the program you wish to attend. 

Once you register, the access to events varies a little:

• If the event is on Zoom, an email invitation will be sent to you including a link to the event.

• For MCPL360 events (that is the library Facebook page), a link to the MCPL360 program will be posted near the time of the event. Alternatively, you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled. 

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include: 

March 23

Dueños de Negocios Locales: Conoce y aprende de ellos: 10 to 11 a.m. Durante estas charlas mensuales, Gabriela platica con dueños locales que comparten sus historias, experiencias y lecciones aprendidas con el fin de ayudarte y apoyarte en tu negocio.

Shout Hooray for Spring! (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join Mr. Stinky Feet for songs celebrating the colors and sounds of Spring!

Word Basics, Using Paragraph Group Buttons (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Create visibly attractive and readable documents by adding paragraph alignment, line spacing, indents, numbers, bullets and more!

Interviewing for Oral History, Part Three, Practice (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take skills learned in parts 1 and 2 and apply them to practice interviews with fellow attendees in this interactive workshop.

Oral History Panel (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Panelists discuss their experiences planning and conducting oral histories. This livestream will take place on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mystorycenter.

The Business of Childcare, Building a Business Plan, Make It Easy: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join childcare consultant Judy Bumps for week three of this three week series exploring the business side of childcare.

Debunking Immigration Myths (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Presented by Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation (AIRR) offer a unique opportunity to learn about the immigrationi process.

March 24

Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

DIY Dreams (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Looking for some tips and tricks to boost your DIY? In this video, we’ll cover some library resources and cool tools to help you reach your DIY dreams.

Mad Science Demonstrates Spin, POP, Boom Show (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. The audience will be amazed when the Mad Scientist is able to defy gravity in this energetic and spectacular special event.

March 25

The Alphabet Show (MCPL360): 10 to 10:35 a.m. Join Jay and Leslie Cady as they take you on a virtual journey through the alphabet in this lively program.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Right now, this event is full, but there is a waiting list. This program, which occurs regularly at the library, provides conversational English classes with professional teachers for one hour every Thursday afternoon.

State of Stories, Story Coaching with Joyce Slater (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional storyteller Joyce Slater for a story coaching workshop focused on historical oral storytelling.

Vegetable Gardening in Small Spaces (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Lacking a big backyard does not mean that you can never have your own vegetable garden.

March 26

Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

How to Change Home Tabs in Chrome (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Tiny Tech How-To’s focus on how to do a specific tech task. Join us to learn how to change your start up home tabs in the Google Chrome browser.

March 28

Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

March 29

Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

Women of Missouri: Shaping the Show-Me State (MCPL360): From Native Americans to First Ladies, women have played an important role in the history of Missouri.

March 30 

Mr. Stinky Feet’s Sing Along Zoo (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Bring your favorite plush toy and sing and dance to songs about animals.

Learning with Niche Academy (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Join us as we explore Niche Academy, a library resource full of tutorials for all kinds of other library resources and popular technologies.

Weather on the Move (Zoom): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Teaching artist Harlan Brownlee instructs students on the fundamentals of weather phenomena through the use of their bodies and movement.

March 31

Figment Follies (MCPL360): 9 to 9:45 a.m. Will brings his M.E.S.S. (Music, Education, Stories and Science) to a land of make believe.

Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

Ten Tech Tips: Internet Safety (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. A few tips about how to stay safe on the internet.

Mad Science Presents Bugs, Habitats, and Hives Oh My! (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. What makes a bug an insect? Where do they live and how do they protect themselves from all those creatures that want them for lunch?