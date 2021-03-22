Missouri S&T honors local students

The Examiner

Missouri University of Science and Technology Honors Students

The Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the fall, 2020 honor list. In order to be eligible for the honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. Local students who have achieved this honor include:

Blue Springs:

• Max Conard, freshman in business and management systems.

• Sebastian Davis, freshman in computer science.

• Silas Duvall, freshman in engineering.

• Tyler Dye, junior in chemical engineering.

• Cameron Fox, sophomore in chemical engineering.

• Nicholas Fuller, junior in computer engineering.

• Ethan Galloway, senior in computer science.

• Alexandra Heffern, junior in mechanical engineering.

• Joshua Isabel, senior in mechanical engineering.

• Talara Jones, freshman in engineering.

• Maisie King, freshman in engineering.

• Devin Langford, junior in aerospace engineering.

• Jordan Massey, sophomore in computer science.

• Ethan Mitchell, sophomore in architectural engineering.

• Patrick Mitchell III, junior in electrical engineering.

• Patience Murphy, sophomore in engineering.

• Joshua Rogge, sophomore in electrical engineering.

• Sarah Scherich, senior in chemical engineering.

• Michael Schuering, senior in engineering management.

• Jacob Staggs, senior in mechanical engineering.

• Emily Stewart, senior in environmental engineering.

• Pelt Van, sophomore in biological sciences.

• Madelyn Verheek, sophomore in history.

• Tristan Vernon, sophomore in undergraduate studies.

Buckner:

• Kameron Riley, junior in chemical engineering.

• Garrett Schuster, senior in chemical engineering.

Independence:

• Charley Burton, junior in engineering.

• Carlos Cook, senior in electrical engineering.

• Cailyn Crowley, senior in computer engineering.

• Ashton England, senior in civil engineering.

• Connor Jones, senior in computer engineering.

• Remy Mathenia, senior in mechanical engineering.

• Robert Meadows, junior in information science and technology.

• Mason Middleton, sophomore in engineering management.

• Jacob Montgomery, sophomore in engineering.

• Ty Murphy, senior in mechanical engineering.

• Nicholas Stone, senior in history.

• Andrew Winingar, sophomore in engineering,

• Christian Winingar, sophomore in engineering.

Sugar Creek:

• Brigit Leutzinger, senior in engineering management.