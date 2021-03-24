Blood drives set to address local shortage

By The Examiner staff

The Community Blood Center has announced a blood emergency in Jackson County due to a serious blood shortage.

Two blood drives are scheduled for next week:

• Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 18011 Bass Pro Drive, Independence, will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. both March 30 and 31. All donors will receive gift cards to Los Cabos Grill and Cantina and will be entered into a drawing to win a free night at the hotel.

• Crane Brewing, 6515 Railroad St, Raytown, will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. March 31. All donors will receive a coupon for a pint of free beer in what is being called “A Pint for a Pint.”

An appointment to donate blood is required and can be scheduled by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code EG9F for Stony Creek donations or the group code EG5N for Crane Brewing donations. For other questions, call 816-352-5372 or 800-688-0900.