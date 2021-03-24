Living windows event tells the Easter story

The Examiner

Live actors will portray the Easter story in vignettes on the Independence Square from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The vignettes, can be viewed in chronological order:

• Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, 204 W. Maple Ave.

• The last supper, 200 N. Liberty St.

• The crucifixion, 114 W. Maple Ave.

• The burial and resurrection, 104 W. Maple Ave.

Visitors are invited to drive or to walk past the vignettes and are requested to remain socially distanced and to wear masks.

After viewing the vignettes, children may visit an Easter bunny at Clinton’s Soda Fountain, 100 W. Maple Ave. (the corner of Maple and Main), where there will be an opportunity to take photos.

This event is sponsored by Aaron Wilson of The Harbor, a Young Adult Ministry, in partnership with the City Theater of Independence and Nancy Eppert. More than 30 actors and six crew members will be involved in presenting this event.

Scenery and set design were created by Pat Jones, Alice Willard and R.J. Parish. Music provided via radio with the help of Dick Wilson.

– Submitted to The Examiner