Three pedestrians struck, one fatally, in western Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a car hit three pedestrians, killing one.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, on southbound Sterling Avenue near Blue Ridge Boulevard. According to police, a silver sedan hit the three pedestrians who were walking on the road, then fled the scene.

A male pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. The other two pedestrians were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 816-325-7300.