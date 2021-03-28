Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 17837 East U.S. 24 Circle, inspected March 4. Critical violations:

• Employee beverage observed in breading area without both a lid or straw. All beverages consumed behind the counter must be in a cup with a lid and straw.

• Work surfaces throughout the kitchen found soiled.

• Plexiglas “doors” in chicken warming cabinets found dirty.

• Back door found not completely closed. Keep doors closed at all times to prevent pests.

Non-critical violations:

• Tops and fronts of pressure cookers found with a grease buildup. Clean.

• Hot-hold cabinets found with food debris. Clean.

• Personal items found on work table near breading area and on shelf next to it. Personal items must be stored away from food prep areas.

• Floors in back room, cooler, and chicken cooler found with debris. Clean.

• Heavy dirt buildup found on floor of freezer and chicken cooler. Clean.

• Floor around and behind pressure cookers found heavily soiled. Clean.

• 7 employees must provide a valid food handler card by March 18.

Sunterra Springs: 19200 E. 37th Terrace South, inspected March 2. No critical violations noted.

Non-critical violation:

• One employee without a valid food handler permit. This must be corrected by March 16.

Woodstock Inn Bed and Breakfast: 1212 W. Lexington Ave., inspected March 3. No violations.

Maywood Manor: 1041 W. Truman Road, inspected March 3.

Critical violations:

• Employees not wearing masks. All employees must properly wear masks over their noses and mouths.

• Proper sanitizer not being used. Non-critical violations:

• Food temperature measuring device noted not available. Missing separate thermometer in right refrigerator. (Corrected March 3)

• Refrigerator gaskets torn and worn.

• Vent hood noted not free from accumulation of grease and dust.

• Flooring, counter tops, bar island, sink sides broken or cracked.

• Backsplash behind sink is dirty with grime.

• Utensils not properly stored.

* Oven is dirty with grease and grime.

Subway: 3850 S. Noland Road, inspected March 5. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violation:

• Floors throughout found with heavy debris. Clean.

Hardee's: 17701 E. U.S. 24, inspected March 5. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Interior door gaskets on cooler found dirty. Clean.

• Floor beneath fryers found with grease buildup and food debris. Clean.

• Health permit not posted.

• Current inspection not posted.

• Six employees must obtain Independence food handlers permit by March 19 or be removed from schedule.

Ranchero’s: 17106 E. U.S. 24, inspected March 5.

Critical violations:

• Cook observed with mask below chin. Masks must be worn at all times and must cover nose and mouth. Future violations may result in ticket being issued. Non-critical violations:

• Several containers of food found uncovered. Food items must be covered to prevent contamination.

• Tongs found lying in pan of meat inside of make cooler. Utensils must be stored so that the handle is not in contact with food.

Master Wok: 4810 S. Arrowhead Drive, inspected March 8.

Critical violations:

• None of the kitchen staff were wearing masks. All will be issued court summons.

• No person in charge with an Independence Food Manager card. At least one person must be present at all times who has an Independence Food Manager care.

• Toilet tissue was not in dispenser. Tissue must be in dispenser to prevent contamination. Future violations will result in suspension of health permit. Non-critical violations:

• Floor in dry stock room found with dirt buildup.

Corner Cafe: 4215 S. Little Blue, inspected March 8.

Critical violations:

• Employee observed with eyebrow piercing. Facial piercing is prohibited in food service. Future violations will result in tickets being issued.

• Towel dispenser on service line found empty. Towels must be provided in dispenser at all times to encourage proper hand-washing.

• Spray bottle of sanitizer found hanging on shelf with single-service items. All chemicals must be stored away from food and contact surfaces. Non-critical violations:

• Manager must transfer his food service card to an Independence card by March 21.

Wendy’s: 2528 S. Missouri 291, inspected March 8.

Critical violations:

• Employee seen with nose piercing while working. Corrected March 8.

• Plumbing-hand sink cross connections. Sink was used for dumping. A handwashing sink may not be used for purposes other than handwashing.

Chick-Fil-A: 18785 E. 39th St., inspected March 8.

Critical violation:

• Sink was used for purposes other than hand washing. Towel and cleaning chemical hanging on hand sink Corrected March 8.

Non-critical violations:

• Lettuce and salads found without date in walk-in cooler.

• Debris and litter on floor of walk-in cooler.

• Cases of chicken being stored on floor of walk-in freezer.

• Chicken juice on bottom of thaw cabinet.

• Thaw cabinet door handles noted dirty with buildup.

• 8 employees without food handler’s cards. All employees must obtain cards by March 23. Failure to do so may result in removal from schedule.

Hardee's: 16800 E. Gudgell Ave., inspected March 8.

Critical violations:

• Food in prep table not maintaining temperature below 41 degrees F. Non-critical violation:

• Reach-in freezer at fry line has debris and crumbs in bottom.

• Microwave is dirty with food buildup on sides and bottom.

• Two employees without valid food handler’s permits. All employees must obtain food handlers card by March 23. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

Just Enough Heat LLC: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected March 8. No violations found.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries: 4140 S. Noland Road, inspected March 9. No violations found.

Panda Express: 18813 E. 39th St., inspected March 9. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Gasket on freezer in storage room not properly sealing.

• Five employees without valid food handler’s card. All employees must obtain food handler card by March 25. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: 3939 S. Bolger Road, inspected March 9. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Wiping cloths were not properly used and must be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Thawing of all time/temp foods must be accomplished (1) Under refrigeration of 41 degrees F or below or (2) Under cold running water of 70 degrees F or below.

McDonald’s: 3921 Bolger Road, inspected March 9.

Critical violations:

• Drink nozzles on multiple drink dispensing equipment noted not being kept clean. Non-critical violations:

• 15 or more employees found without Independence food handler cards.

Jack in the Box: 14000 E. 42nd St. S., inspected March 10. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Sides and front of food storage, cooking, baking, and washing equipment not free from accumulation of soil.

• Floors behind and under fryers as well as under food prep equipment found soiled.

• All food must be kept adequately covered to prevent the entry of contaminants during storage. Food was not stored properly in cooler.

• 25 food handlers found without Independence food handler card.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 1340 S. Noland Road, inspected March 11. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Daylight can be seen through back door sweep. Outer openings of a food establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents.

• Floor is dirty behind fry line with chicken and debris.

Courthouse Exchange: 113 W. Lexington Ave., inspected March 11.

Critical violations:

• Food must be cooled to the proper temperature within allowed time. Chicken found being cooled improperly. Food was discarded by manager. Nn-critical violations:

• Small reach-in cooler found not holding temperature of 41 degrees F or lower.

• Kitchenware/Tableware were contaminated. (Single-service and single-use articles and cleaned and sanitized utensils shall be handled, displayed and dispensed so that contamination of food and lip-contact surfaces is prevented.

Dairy Queen: 4045 Little Blue Parkway, inspected March 11.

Critical violations:

• Employee found with nose piercings. Facial piercing is not permitted in food service. Non-critical violations:

• Drip tray on ice cream machine found dirty. Clean.

• Sundae station found dirty. Clean.

• 17 employees need food handler permits.

Daisy’s Mexican Food: 10802 E. 23rd St. S., inspected March 11. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violation:

• Paint on floors is deteriorating. Repaint to create a smoothe, washable surface.

On The Border: 19921 E. Jackson Drive, inspected March 11. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Edges of doors on service line found dirty.

• Five employees must obtain a valid food handler’s permit by March 25 or they will be removed from schedule.

Fazoli’s: 19008 E. 39th St., inspected March 11.

Critical violations:

• Employees with masks down below mouth and nose. Non-critical violations:

• Eight employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by March 25. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.