Senior center meals

Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of March 29.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Cheeseburger, broccoli/raisin salad, pears, peanut butter cookie.

• Tuesday: Baked teriyaki salmon, Southern potato salad, cucumber/dill salad, pineapple chunks.

• Wednesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, Brussels sprouts, pickled beets, diced peaches.

• Thursday: All beef hot dog, lemon peppered squash, baked potato chips, festive tossed salad.

• Friday: Sliced ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, ambrosia salad.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, dessert.

• Tuesday: Barbecued pork, barbecue beans, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie, broccoli and cheese, dessert.

• Thursday: King Ranch chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Closed for Good Friday.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816-325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.