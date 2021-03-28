Vesper Hall plans limited reopening

The Examiner

Vesper Hall will begin reopening on April 5.

The reopening will be in several phases, beginning with limited-attendance in-house lunches, most fitness classes and some craft classes.

COVID-19 precautions will be enforced, including:

• Face masks will be required inside the building.

• All events will require advance registration. Call 816-228-0181.

• All participants must check in at the front counter, go directly to their classroom and exit the building immediately after class.

• Participants should not enter the building until 10 minutes prior to the scheduled event.

• Lunch will resume with a limit of 20 persons. Advance registration for lunch will be required. Strict social distancing will be enforced during lunch.

• Before and after classes, each room will be sanitized. Participants will need to bring their own equipment and supplies to class and take them home afterward.

The building will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

