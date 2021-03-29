COVID-19 cases surge 13.6% in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Missouri in the week ending Sunday, rising 13.6% as 4,827 cases were reported. The previous week had 4,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 38th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,676 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 16.2% from the week before. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lewis, Marion and Shelby counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 984 cases; Marion County, with 445 cases; and St. Charles County, with 396. Weekly case counts rose in 50 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Marion, Lewis and St. Louis counties.

Missouri ranked 43rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 24.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 28.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 286,977 vaccine doses, compared with 276,496 the week before that. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 2,430,704 doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 59 counties, with the best declines in Johnson, Jackson and Butler counties.

In Missouri, 78 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 58 people were reported dead.

A total of 580,080 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,796 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,262,377 people have tested positive and 549,335 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.