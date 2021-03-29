Independence posts burn ban

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence on Monday issued a burn until 8 a.m. Thursday, due forecasts of high winds and wind gusts. The burn ban applies to all outside or open fires except for residential grilling and barbecuing.

Fire personnel also remind citizens to dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and grilling charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water.

For further information about the outdoor burn ban, call the fire prevention division of the Independence Fire Department at (816) 325-7121 during regular business hours.

The National Weather Service on Monday posted red-flag warnings across 12 states, including most of Missouri – everything north and west of an arc from Joplin to Springfield to Rolla to Mexico to Hannibal.