Senior Center meals

Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of April 5.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. For many months, there has been no congregate dining and meals have been delivered only. Starting this week, Vesper Hall will carefully resume congregate meals. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please contact them at 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions which will govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Beef taco salad with tomatoes/lettuce and cheese, refried beans, pineapple.

• Tuesday: Baked chicken parmesan, Italian squash/zucchini, tossed salad, diced pears with topping.

• Wednesday: Chicken salad sandwich, steamed broccoli, seasoned potato wedges, berries and bananas.

• Thursday: Herb butter tilapia, Italian stewed tomatoes, garden rice pilaf, pineapple chunks.

• Friday: Smoked ham and cheese quiche, spring mix salad, whole grain roll, strawberries.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Pineapple ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli and dessert.

• Tuesday: Chili dogs, cauliflower and cheese, dessert.

• Wednesday: Italian chicken, scalloped potatoes, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Baked fish, potatoes au gratin, spinach and dessert.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the MId-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.