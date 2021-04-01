One dead, officer wounded in western Independence shooting
A man died and an Independence Police officer was wounded in an overnight shooting late Wednesday after officers responded to a man shooting a rifle into a home.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting, which happened shortly after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday near South Carlisle Avenue and Eighth Street, just west of Sterling Avenue south of U.S. 24.
Independence Police said the wounded officer was treated and released from a hospital
According to the Highway Patrol, officers had been called about a dispute between neighbors, with a man shooting a rifle into a home. When officers arrived, shots were fired and one IPD officer got hit in the head.
A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Aaron Pouche of Independence, also was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Highway Patrol said investigators found a rifle at the scene.