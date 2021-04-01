One dead, officer wounded in western Independence shooting

By The Examiner staff

A man died and an Independence Police officer was wounded in an overnight shooting late Wednesday after officers responded to a man shooting a rifle into a home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting, which happened shortly after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday near South Carlisle Avenue and Eighth Street, just west of Sterling Avenue south of U.S. 24.

Independence Police said the wounded officer was treated and released from a hospital

According to the Highway Patrol, officers had been called about a dispute between neighbors, with a man shooting a rifle into a home. When officers arrived, shots were fired and one IPD officer got hit in the head.

A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Aaron Pouche of Independence, also was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Highway Patrol said investigators found a rifle at the scene.