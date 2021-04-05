Blood drive Thursday at VFW post

By The Examiner staff

In response to a declared blood emergency in Jackson County, the Community Blood Center has scheduled a blood drive for 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Sugar Creek VFW, 12810 E. Kentucky Road, Independence.

Donors are asked to make an appointment by visiting www. savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “EH3D.”

One in three people will need blood at some point in their lives. Local hospitals need nearly 600 blood donations daily.

Call 816-352 2342 or 877-468-6844 for more information.