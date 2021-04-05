Police again warn of deadly drug

By The Examiner staff

Metro area police departments including Independence have renewed warnings about the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Independence Police said last week it’s investigating several overdose cases involving pills laced with fentanyl, and they urge caution if a person locates any pills, because fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin.

“These pills looked like normal prescription pills but were not,” IPD said in a release. “These were pills that were reportedly purchased on the street. Always use caution and only take pills from a pharmacy in the original pill bottle.”

In a release, Kansas City Police said officers have witnessed deaths and overdoses linked to pills that users believed to be prescribed pain or anxiety medication – often referred to as “percs” (for Percocet) and “M-30s” (how Oxycodone pills are stamped.

“As little as 0.25 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal,” KCPD said in the release. “Because the pills are produced for the black market, there is no regulation of any kind about what is in them.”

Police urge people who locate stray pills to dispose of them at a drop-off site – either a scheduled drop-off event during the year or places like the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that has a permanent drop box. Pills should not be flushed down the toilet.