New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,148 new cases. That's down 14.1% from the previous week's toll of 4,827 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,981 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.1% from the week before. Across the country, 25 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. That will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 62 counties, with the best declines in Marion, Lewis and Boone counties.

Missouri ranked 43rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 26.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 30.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Friday, Missouri reported administering another 350,843 vaccine doses, compared with 283,567 the week before that. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 2,668,283 doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita were in Shelby, Crawford and Macon counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,046 cases; St. Charles County, with 513 cases; and Jefferson County, with 316. Weekly case counts rose in 46 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Charles, St. Louis and Jefferson counties.

In Missouri, 70 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 78 people were reported dead.

A total of 584,228 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,866 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,706,126 people have tested positive and 555,001 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

