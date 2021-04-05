Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Daisy’s Mexican Food: 10802 E. 23rd St. S., inspected March 11. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violation:

• Paint on floors is deteriorating. Repaint to create a smoother, washable surface.

On The Border: 19921 E. Jackson Drive, inspected March 11. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Edges of doors on service line found dirty.

• Five employees must obtain a valid food handler’s permit by March 25 or they will be removed from schedule.

Fazoli’s: 19008 E. 39th St., inspected March 11.

Critical violations:

• Employees with masks down below mouth and nose. Non-critical violations:

• Eight employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by March 25. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

Cracker Barrel: 4110 S. Lee’s Summit Road, inspected March 22.

Critical violations:

• Sanitized water not available at food prep areas and the cook line.

• Chicken breading station found not at 41 degrees F.

Non-critical violations:

• Floors in walk-in cooler found damaged and need of repair.

• Floors under ware-washing area found soiled.

• 78 food handlers found without valid Independence food handler cards. Correct within 15 days.

Pizza Ranch: 4660 Bass Pro Dr., inspected March 25. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Cooler doors and handles noted not free from accumulation of soil

• Rear exit door in kitchen found with broken door sweep.

• 12 food handlers found without valid Independence food handler cards. Correct within 15 days.

Sam’s Club: 4100 Bolger Road, inspected March 23. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Box of food was not stored properly in dry food storage area.

Fujisan Sushi: 4100 S. Bolger Road, inspected March 23. No critical violations.

Non-critical violations:

• Hand sinks in both food prep and food dispensing areas found soiled with litter.

Denny’s: 3939 S. Noland Road, inspected March 24. Critical violations:

• Drip prevention not present on all ventilation hoods.

• Large amount of grease buildup on all kitchen equipment along cook line. Equipment noted not being cleaned at least every 24 hours.

• Order receipt machines above hot holding area noted not free from accumulation of soil.

Non-critical violation:

• Floors under ware washing equipment and under the cook line found heavily soiled.

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe: 4675 S. Bass Pro Dr., inspected March 22. No critical violations noted.

Non-critical violations:

• Equipment doors and handles noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Dishes and utensils not properly rinsed.

Long John Silver's/A & W: 11211 E. U.S. 40, inspected March 22.

Critical violations:

• Employee with eyebrow piercing.

• Employee drink found in food prep area.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walls at ware-washing sinks dirty.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Multiple floor tiles throughout broken.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walk-in cooler and freezer floors dirty with litter and debris.

• Physical facilities not being cleaned as often as necessary. Drive-through area dirty with cups under the counter tops and soda buildup on the floor.

Non-critical violations:

• Walk-in cooler and freezer door handles broken.

• Reach-in prep cooler interior and exteriors noted not being kept clean.

• One employee without food handler card. All employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by April 5. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

Long John Silver's/A & W: 11211 E. U.S. 40, re-inspected March 25. All critical violations from March 22 inspection were corrected.

Seasons Classic Catering Services: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected March 20. No violations found.

Smokehouse BBQ: 19000 E. 39th St., inspected March 23.

Critical violations:

• Employees not wearing masks or not properly wearing masks over mouth and nose. Corrected on site.

• Employee’s drink observed on prep table and without lid or straw. Corrected on site.

• Ribs and chicken noted not properly thawed. Corrected on site. Non-critical violations:

• Baking sheets and pans on shelves not being kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Corrected on site.

• Employee phone on prep line.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Floor tiles broken throughout kitchen area.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Wall missing bead board in kitchen.

• Oven interiors noted not being kept clean.

• Cutting boards are noted not smooth and easily cleaned.

• Individual, disposal paper towels noted not at each hand sink.

• 12 employees without valid food handler’s card. Employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by April 6. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

The Hummus Company: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected March 23. No violations found.