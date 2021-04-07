One incumbent in, one out on Blue Springs school board

By The Examiner staff

One incumbent will return to the Blue Springs School District Board of Education, and district voters also replaced one board member Tuesday.

April Agate and incumbent Kurt Swanson won seats on the board. Agate, who has children in the district and teaches at Graceland University, received the most votes among five candidates for the two board seats and will replace Bryan Dennie, while Swanson received the second-most votes.

Agate garnered 2,817 votes, Swanson 1,826, Carl Tharp 1,640, Valerie Eva Piercey 1,194 and the outgoing Dennie 921. There were 64 write-in votes. Dennie had been the board’s lone African-American member.

Blue Springs board members serve three-year terms.