Food drive at local Hy-Vee stores

By The Examiner staff

A food drive at the Hy-Vee stores at Noland Road and U.S. 40 in Independence and at Missouri 7 and U.S. 40 in Blue Springs is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The goal is to collect 40,000 non-perishable food items for the Community Services League.

Area students on the Youth Advisory Council of the Truman Heartland Community Foundation are leading the effort. Students will greet shoppers as they enter the store and ask them to buy items for the food drive.