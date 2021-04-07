Grain Valley re-elects two of three incumbents
Two Grain Valley aldermen won re-election Tuesday, and one seat will change hands.
Tom Cleaver was elected to a second two-year term representing Ward 1, as he defeated previous challenger and former alderman Dale Arnold 222-178.
In Ward 3, incumbent Shea Bass defeated challenger Kristin Rising 182-125.
In Ward 2, Darren Mills defeated two-term incumbent Nancy Totton 126-72.
In other city races around Eastern Jackson County:
Lake Lotawana:
• Tracy Rasmussen was easily re-elected as mayor, defeating Howard Chamberlin 428-179.
• Incumbent aldermen Kymberli Cutler, Gerald Ogilvie, Doug Carlson all won re-election unopposed
Lake Tapawingo:
• Alderman John Sellars was elected unopposed as the new mayor, succeeding Thomas Goddard.
• Rhonda Dolan defeated Kerri Waller 46-20 for a Ward 1 seat, and incumbent Brad Cloverdyke and Morgan Combs won unopposed for board seats.
Buckner:
• Incumbents Michael Norris (Ward 1), Corey Butts (Ward 2, unexpired) and Curtis Kolle (Ward 3) were elected unopposed.
• Incumbent Reuben Walcott edged Christopher Lewis for a Ward 2 seat, 25-23, with one write-in vote
Oak Grove:
• Voters turned down a one-cent gas tax in the city to go toward street maintenance, 376-315.
• Brandy Carroll, Kelly Nadeau, Kim Vickers all were unopposed for re-election to their Board of Aldermen seats.