Grain Valley re-elects two of three incumbents

By The Examiner staff

Two Grain Valley aldermen won re-election Tuesday, and one seat will change hands.

Tom Cleaver was elected to a second two-year term representing Ward 1, as he defeated previous challenger and former alderman Dale Arnold 222-178.

In Ward 3, incumbent Shea Bass defeated challenger Kristin Rising 182-125.

In Ward 2, Darren Mills defeated two-term incumbent Nancy Totton 126-72.

In other city races around Eastern Jackson County:

Lake Lotawana:

• Tracy Rasmussen was easily re-elected as mayor, defeating Howard Chamberlin 428-179.

• Incumbent aldermen Kymberli Cutler, Gerald Ogilvie, Doug Carlson all won re-election unopposed

Lake Tapawingo:

• Alderman John Sellars was elected unopposed as the new mayor, succeeding Thomas Goddard.

• Rhonda Dolan defeated Kerri Waller 46-20 for a Ward 1 seat, and incumbent Brad Cloverdyke and Morgan Combs won unopposed for board seats.

Buckner:

• Incumbents Michael Norris (Ward 1), Corey Butts (Ward 2, unexpired) and Curtis Kolle (Ward 3) were elected unopposed.

• Incumbent Reuben Walcott edged Christopher Lewis for a Ward 2 seat, 25-23, with one write-in vote

Oak Grove:

• Voters turned down a one-cent gas tax in the city to go toward street maintenance, 376-315.

• Brandy Carroll, Kelly Nadeau, Kim Vickers all were unopposed for re-election to their Board of Aldermen seats.