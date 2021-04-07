Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers: Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: Call 816-404-6416 if you have any questions about your visit or need to reschedule. There will be no cost for this testing.

• Thursday, April 8, Legacy football venue, 1300 N.E. Legacy Park Drive, Lee’s Summit. Registration link: https://jacohd.jotform.com/210824480227855

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Covid testing is currently being offered every week in the Kansas City area as follows. For further information, visit health.mo.gov/community test or facebook.com/HealthyLivingMo/ or call (877)435-8411. There is NO requirement for an appointment or pre-registration. You should bring a state ID if you have one. If you arrive before the testing event closes, you will be tested.

• Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local #663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local # 633, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Teamsters Local l#955, 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City.