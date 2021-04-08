Truman award given to journalist-diplomat

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha J. Power is this year’s recipient of the Truman Legacy of Leadership Award.

The award, which has been given to such notable figures as former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Richard Myers and former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker, is to be presented May 6 at the Truman Library Institute’s annual Wild About Harry event. For the second straight year, that event is being held virtually.

In 2003, Power won a Pulitzer Prize for "A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide,” about the country’s inaction in the face of genocide during the 20th century, including Armenia during World War I, the Holocaust and the ethnic cleansing during the war in Kosovo in the late 1990s. Later she joined the Obama administration, first serving on the National Security Council and then, from 2013 to 2017, as ambassador to the United Nations.

Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, along with the late Congressman John Lewis, was given the Legacy of Leadership Award in 2017. Clyburn is this year’s recipient of the Truman Good Neighbor Award.

The city of Independence presents a third award, the Truman Public Service Award, traditionally on or near Truman’s May 8 birthday. The 2021 recipient has not yet been announced.