Another piece of history comes down

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of April 5-10, 1971:

• “GRANADA THEATER MAKES WAY FOR TAXI COMPANY” – The Granada Theater building, which has been dark since December 1968, is being razed in the Land Clearance for Redevelopment program to make way for the relocation of an uptown cab service.

The site, 325-327 W. Maple, a landmark in the entertainment field for nearly 60 years, will be the new home for Independence Cab Co. The cab service has been located at the old service station, corner of Osage and Maple, for many years.

First theater on the site was built and operated by the late John E. Lewis, pioneer Independence contractor. When it was destroyed by fire in 1915, Lewis built a new theater, which he called the “New Lewis Theater.” It faced Maple, while the old movie house had faced Lexington.

• “SALES TAX DEFEATED BADLY IN INDEPENDENCE, RAYTOWN” – A handful of Independence voters Tuesday decisively defeated – by nearly four to one – a one per cent city sales tax.

In the lightest balloting of recent elections, Independence residents cast only 2,486 for the tax to 9,114 against it. The tax failed in all of the city’s 56 precincts.

The tax would have brought the city an estimated $1.5 million a year. This would have been spent for street improvements, expanded police and fire protection, a new police building, and storm drainage improvements.

• “SUGAR CREEK WINS CASE” – “A shot in the arm for Sugar Creek” was the way Mayor R.J. Roper described the Kansas City Court of Appeals decision Monday to award a disputed 2,300 acres to Sugar Creek – instead of Independence.

The court upheld a previous decision by the Jackson County Circuit Court that Sugar Creek had prior claim to the property being sought for annexation, following a dispute which began in 1964.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Roper said today. “This means we won’t be hemmed in to the north, and that we can go ahead with plans for development of that area.”

The area under contention is bounded on the south by the Independence city limits at a point 200 feet north of Kentucky Road, on the east by a line 1,150 feet east of Baker Road, on the north by the center of the Missouri River, and on the west by the present Sugar Creek limits.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of April 4-9, 1921:

• “EXPERTS TALK OF FRUIT” – R.J. Howat, county agent of Jackson County, after going through several apple orchards in the county during the past week to ascertain as nearly as possible the extent of the damage from the freeze, said this morning:

“At the present time from 6 to 10 per cent of the fruit buds appear still to be alive and healthy. All the rest are killed. Varieties examined include Jonathan, Winesap, Gano, Ben Davis, Ingram and one or two others.”

“Peaches seem to be in the same condition. Plums and pears are practically all killed and cherries nearly all killed.”

• “OLD WESTON SHOP TO GO” – The city council at its meeting Tuesday evening condemned the old Weston blacksmith building at the corner of Osage and Kansas streets. This action was taken after George Sapp, building inspector, had reported that both the east and the west walls of the building were leaning to the east about eight inches and that the building was a menace to pedestrians.

Definite information as to the exact year in which the building was erected has not been secured but old residents say it was built shortly after 1830. Robert Weston conducted a blacksmith shop in the building for many years and the wagons he made were used on the trail crossing the desert. Mr. Weston also was widely known as a maker of turning plows. He probably made the first steel moldboard plows ever used in Jackson County. He made steel moldboard plows at the shop soon after the time when they were first made by John Deere.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox