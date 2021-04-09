Guilty verdict in 2018 Independence murder

By The Examiner staff

A Kansas City man has been convicted of murder for fatally stabbing his father in an Independence apartment in April 2018.

A Jackson County jury Thursday found Curtis Lee, 42, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Lee’s father, Charles Burtin, and his uncle Clyde Burtin were found dead in separate bedrooms after police responded to a call of “nature unknown” in a group of apartments in the cul-de-sac south of 35th Street near Noland Road.

Lee faces life in prison without parole, plus 15 years for armed criminal action. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 24.

According to court documents filed with the charges, Lee met the officers at the door with bloody hands and spontaneously told police the victims were his uncle and father.

Both Burtins had apparent stab wounds, and police found a large knife with apparent dried blood on the blade inside. Lee told police that his father and uncle were arguing and Charles stabbed Clyde. Lee said he went into his father’s bedroom, they smoked a cigarette and his father said, "It's going to be you or me.” Lee stated he grabbed the knife and stabbed his father.

No charges have been announced regarding Clyde Burtin’s death.