COVID-19 vaccinations and testing

COVID-19 vaccination events:

The Jackson County Health Department has Pfizer vaccination clinics at The Pavilion at John Knox, 520 N.W. Murray Road in Lee’s Summit this week.

The vaccinations are by appointment only:

• Register for Tuesday at https://jacohd.jotform.com/210886107927866

• Register for Wednesday at https://jacohd.jotform.com/210886727327868

• Register for Thursday at https://jacohd.jotform.com/210895136527864

• Register for Friday at https://jacohd.jotform.com/210895136527864

Mass vaccination event: The city of Lee’s Summit and the state of Missouri are holding a drive-thru mass vaccination event from noon to 8 p.m.. Wednesday and Thursday at the Legacy Park Soccer Venue, 1501 N.E. Legacy Park Drive. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. All Missourians16 and older are eligible to register for an appointment. Registration is required using the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator. After registering, individuals will receive an email to schedule an appointment. Registration is also available by calling 877-435-8411.

COVID-19 testing:

Truman Medical Centers: Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: Call 816-404-6416 if you have any questions about your visit or need to reschedule. There will be no cost for this testing. Testing will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a break for lunch between 11:50 and 12:40.

• Tuesday, April 13, Legacy Football Venue, 1300 block of N.E. Legacy Park Drive, Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-thru clinic. Registration link: https://jacohd.jotform.com/210824944327861

• Thursday, April 15, Legacy Football Venue, 1300 block of N.E. Legacy Park Drive, Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-thru clinic. Registration link: https://jacohd.jotform.com/210824566127859

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: For further information, visit health.mo.gov/community test or facebook.com/HealthyLivingMo/ or call (877)435-8411. There is no requirement for an appointment or advance registration. You should bring a state ID if you have one. If you arrive before the testing event closes, you will be tested.

• Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local No, 663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local No, 633, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Teamsters Local No. 955, 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City.