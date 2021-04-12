Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Daisy’s Mexican Food: 10802 E. 23rd St. S., inspected March 11. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violation:

• Paint on floors is deteriorating. Repaint to create a smoother, washable surface.

On The Border: 19921 E. Jackson Drive, inspected March 11. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Edges of doors on service line found dirty.

• Five employees must obtain a valid food handler’s permit by March 25 or they will be removed from schedule.

Fazoli’s: 19008 E. 39th St., inspected March 11.

Critical violations:

• Employees with masks down below mouth and nose. Non-critical violations:

• Eight employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by March 25. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

Cracker Barrel: 4110 S. Lee’s Summit Road, inspected March 22.

Critical violations:

• Sanitized water not available at food prep areas and the cook line.

• Chicken breading station found not at 41 degrees F.

Non-critical violations:

• Floors in walk-in cooler found damaged and need of repair.

• Floors under ware-washing area found soiled.

• 78 food handlers found without valid Independence food handler cards. Correct within 15 days.

Pizza Ranch: 4660 Bass Pro Drive, inspected March 25. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Cooler doors and handles noted not free from accumulation of soil

• Rear exit door in kitchen found with broken door sweep.

• 12 food handlers found without valid Independence food handler cards. Correct within 15 days.

Sam’s Club: 4100 Bolger Road, inspected March 23. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Box of food was not stored properly in dry food storage area.

Fujisan Sushi: 4100 S. Bolger Road, inspected March 23. No critical violations.

Non-critical violations:

• Hand sinks in both food prep and food dispensing areas found soiled with litter.

Denny’s: 3939 S. Noland Road, inspected March 24. Critical violations:

• Drip prevention not present on all ventilation hoods.

• Large amount of grease buildup on all kitchen equipment along cook line. Equipment noted not being cleaned at least every 24 hours.

• Order receipt machines above hot holding area noted not free from accumulation of soil.

Non-critical violation:

• Floors under ware washing equipment and under the cook line found heavily soiled.

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe: 4675 S. Bass Pro Drive, inspected March 22. No critical violations noted.

Non-critical violations:

• Equipment doors and handles noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Dishes and utensils not properly rinsed.

Long John Silver's/A & W: 11211 E. U.S. 40, inspected March 22.

Critical violations:

• Employee with eyebrow piercing.

• Employee drink found in food prep area.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walls at ware-washing sinks dirty.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Multiple floor tiles throughout broken.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walk-in cooler and freezer floors dirty with litter and debris.

• Physical facilities not being cleaned as often as necessary. Drive-through area dirty with cups under the counter tops and soda buildup on the floor.

Non-critical violations:

• Walk-in cooler and freezer door handles broken.

• Reach-in prep cooler interior and exteriors noted not being kept clean.

• One employee without food handler card. All employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by April 5. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

Long John Silver's/A & W: 11211 E. U.S. 40, re-inspected March 25. All critical violations from March 22 inspection were corrected.

Seasons Classic Catering Services: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected March 20. No violations found.

Smokehouse BBQ: 19000 E. 39th St., inspected March 23.

Critical violations:

• Employees not wearing masks or not properly wearing masks over mouth and nose. Corrected on site.

• Employee’s drink observed on prep table and without lid or straw. Corrected on site.

• Ribs and chicken noted not properly thawed. Corrected on site. Non-critical violations:

• Baking sheets and pans on shelves not being kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Corrected on site.

• Employee phone on prep line.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Floor tiles broken throughout kitchen area.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Wall missing bead board in kitchen.

• Oven interiors noted not being kept clean.

• Cutting boards are noted not smooth and easily cleaned.

• Individual, disposal paper towels noted not at each hand sink.

• 12 employees without valid food handler’s card. Employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by April 6. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

The Hummus Company: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected March 23. No violations found.

Walgreens: 17811 U.S. 24, inspected March 19. No critical violations or non-critical violations found.

Linq Food Mart: 18700 U.S. 24, inspected March 19

Critical violations:

• Hand sink in stock room found with toilet bowl cleaner at edge of basin.

• Hand soap dispenser at hand sink in stock room found empty.

• Towel dispenser at hand sink in stock room found empty. Non-critical violations:

• Beer found on floor in beer cooler.

• Three-compartment sink found being used for storage.

• Floor of cooler and stock room found with debris.

• Floor and walls of restroom found dirty.

Family Dollar Store: 17911 U.S. 24, inspected March19. No critical violations found. Non-critical violations:

• Soda found stored on floor at entrance.

• A separate thermometer could not be located in cooler. A separate thermometer is required.

Pizza Hut: 17517 U.S. 24, inspected March 19. Critical violations:

• Sauce found thawing in standing water. Water must be running or cooled (illegible).

• Hand sink in prep area found with debris in basin. Non-critical violations:

• Proofer racks found dirty.

• Crumb trays on pizza ovens found with heavy food debris.

• Debris found on floor of walk-in freezer.

• Wall behind prep sink, external wall of dough cooler by make table found dirty.

• 13 employees did not have food handler permits. Correct by April 2.

Burger King: 16901 E. U.S. 24, inspected Mar. 19. Critical violations:

• Both the cook and the drive-thru person had their mask below their noses. Masks must be worn at all times and must cover nose and mouth. Non-critical violations:

• Timer on make table did not indicate both the time food is (sic).

• Seven employees must provide valid food handler permit card by April 2.

Culvers: 4220 S. Little Blue Parkway, inspected March 22.

Critical violation:

• One kitchen employee was wearing her mask below her mouth and one was wearing his mask below his nose. Masks must be worn at all times and must cover both nose and mouth.

Non-critical violations:

• Broccoli found stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

• Exterior handle of microwave found dirty.

• Exterior and lids in steam units found soiled.

• Bottom shelf below pass-through window found dirty.

• Edges of cooler door at ice cream station found dirty.

• Fried food debris found attached to fry basket.

• Debris found under shelving and dry stock, under utensil shelving and in walk-in freezer.

• 31 employees must obtain valid food handler permit by April 5.

• One employee ordered off schedule for not providing valid food handler card.

Golden Corral: no address provided, inspected March 22.

Critical violations:

• Multiple employees observed with masks below nose. Masks must be worn at all times and must cover both nose and mouth.

•Carpet by both wait stations found badly deteriorated and soiled. If carpet cannot be thoroughly and completely cleaned, it must be replaced. Non-critical violations:

• Work tables in prep areas found dirty.

• Interior and exterior of reach-in cooler and freezer in chicken area found dirty.

• Sour smell in area of soda rack. Have drain cleaned.

• Seven employees must obtain valid food handler permits by April 5.

Cedarhurst: 20551 E. Trinity Place, Blue Springs, inspected March 22. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Utensils found stored with food contact surface presented. Utensils must be stored so that contamination of the food contact surface is precluded.

Stop n Shop: 151 U.S. 24, inspected March 23. Critical violations:

• Towel dispenser in restroom found empty. Paper towels must be in dispenser to prevent them from becoming contaminated.

• No test kit available for sanitizer at three-compartment sink. A test kit must be provided.

• No sanitizer available at 3-compartment sink. Sanitizer must be available. No non-critical violations found.

Dollar Tree: 17407 U.S. 24, inspected March 23. No violations observed.

Chrisman Cash Saver: no address provided, inspected March 23.

Critical violations:

• “Meat cutting and retail.”

Non-critical violations:

• Multiple dented cans removed from shelves. Dented cans cause the finish inside to crack and this in turn will lead metal to release toxins into food.