Three local blood drives coming up

The Examiner

Throughout the COVID pandemic, the need for blood donations has remained high in Jackson County. The Community Blood Center, which provides blood to hospitals in this area, is sponsoring three blood drives in the next seven days:

• On Friday, April 16, blood donations will be accepted from noon through 5 p.m. at Blue Springs Christian Church, 7920 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “EG96.

• On Monday, April 19, blood donations will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1416 S.W. 19th St., Blue Springs. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using group code “CBT5.

• On Wednesday, April 21, blood donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raytown High School, 6019 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using group code “8B.”

For further information, call Dawn at (816) 352-2342.

– Submitted to The Examiner