Local COVID-19 vaccination events

The Examiner

All Missourians, ages 16 and older, are now eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Here is a list of some of the places where vaccinations are being given:

The Jackson County Health Department will be offering COVID vaccinations by appointment at The Pavillion at John Knox, 520 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. These vaccinations will be the Pfizer product, which is given in two separate shots, 21 days apart. You will be required to remain for 15 minutes after you receive your vaccinations. Register online for the date you wish to receive the vaccination:

• Thursday, April 15. Register at https://jacohd.jotform.com/210895136527864

• Friday, April 16. Register at https://jacohd.jotform.com/210895136527864

The city of Independence will be offering Moderna and Pfizer products. Both require two shots, either 21 or 30 days apart. Register online for the date you wish to receive the vaccination:

• April 14 through 16, Moderna vaccines, from 1 to 4 p.m. Register at http://bit.ly/firstdose413

• April 21 to 23, Pfizer vaccines, from 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Register at http://bit.ly/FirstDoseApril21-23

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

In addition, various private locations will be providing vaccinations, including:

• HyVee

• Walmart

• Sam’s Club