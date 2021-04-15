Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Slim Chickens: 4641 Cochise Ct., inspected March 15.

Critical violations:

• Entire facility found without hot water. Slim Chickens voluntarily closed until the problem can be fixed.

• Plumbing fixtures were not cleaned. Hand sink near ice cream machine found heavily soiled. Plumbing fixtures such as handwashing sinks, toilets, and urinals shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• Floors under fryers and chicken prep cooler found heavily soiled with grease build up.

• Floor drain under the 3 compartment sink found heavily soiled. Non-critical violations:

• Food must be stored in packages, covered containers or wrappings. All food must be kept adequately covered to prevent the entry of contaminants during storage.

• Multiple coolers and storage containers noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Surfaces around soda nozzles found heavily soiled and noted not being kept clean.

• Soda fountain cabinets noted not free from accumulation of soil.

Nova Center Inc.: 2425 S. Hardy Ave., inspected March 16. No violations found.

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches: 3601 S. Noland Road, inspected March 16.

Critical violations:

• Person in charge does not have valid food manager card. There must be a certified food manager on duty at all times with a valid Independence food manager card.

• Employee food and drink found on prep sink. Employee food cannot be stored in food production area.

• Kitchen staff noted working in the food dispensing with inappropriate arm bands.

Panda Express: 14050 E. 42nd St., inspected March 10. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Wire scrubbing utensil found on hand sink near cook line.

Dollar General: 1014 U.S. 24, inspected March 18. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Dented can found on shelf. Corrected on site; can removed.

• Separate thermometer could not be located for reach-in cooler.

Dollar General: 421 E. U.S. 24, inspected March 18. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Dented can found. Corrected. Employee removed.

Save A Lot: 11200 E. Truman Road, inspected March 16. No violations observed.

Sterling Apple Market: 11215 E, U.S. 24, inspected March16.

Critical violation:

• Meat cutter observed with mask beneath chin. Ticket will be issued on next offense.

Non-critical violations:

• Floor of meat-cutting room found deteriorating. Seal floor to create a smooth, washable, non-absorbent surface.

Red Robin: 18810 East U.S. 40, inspected March 16.

Critical violations:

• Employee in kitchen observed with mask below nose. Masks must be worn and must cover both nose and mouth at all times.

• Beverage observed in prep area without a lid and straw. All beverages consumed in areas where food is prepped, cooked or stored or in area where (illegible) are washed must be in a container with both a lid and straw. Non-critical violations:

• Employee observed with unrestrained hair. Hair must be restrained if it touches the collar.

• Flat area around soda nozzles on all soda dispensers found sticky. Clean and sanitize those areas daily when nozzles are cleaned.

• No trash can located at hand sink closest to offices. A trash can must be placed there.

• Debris found under shelf by dishwasher. Clean.

• Four employees must provide valid food handler card by March 30 or they will be removed from the schedule.

Thai Kitchen: 19321 E. U.S. 40, inspected March 15.

Critical violations:

• Sanitized water was not available in cook line. Sanitized water must be available in this area at all times.

Non-critical violations:

• Exterior of microwave oven found dirty.

Denny’s: 2500 S. Missouri 291, inspected March 12.

Critical violation:

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Hand sink being used as a dumping sink.

Non-critical violations:

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Swing doors between kitchen and prep area dirty with buildup.

• Walk-in cooler and freezer floors dirty with litter and debris.

• Chemical room is not organized and piled up with supplies not accessible.

• Microwave dirty with food debris and buildup.

• High-boy freezer exterior dirty with buildup and has tape on one side, not easy to clean.

• Reach-in drawers at cook line dirty with buildup and grime.

• Plates becoming dirty from food debris.

• Four employees without valid food handlers cards. Correct by March 26. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.

• Food service manager on premises with valid Independence food manager’s card.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell: 4210 S. Noland Road, inspected March 12. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Caulking on back hand sink loose and peeling.

• Broken floor tiles throughout the store.

• Four employees without valid food handler’s card. All employees must obtain valid food handler’s cards by March 26. Failure to do so may result in removal from schedule.

Mugs-Up Drive-In: 700 E. 23rd St., inspected March 12. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Food temperature measuring device noted not available in coolers.

• Pickle buckets being stored on floor of basement.

Chili’s Grill and Bar: 18900 E. 39th St. S., inspected March 16. No critical violations found.

Critical violations:

• Hand sink was being used for storage and dumping in bar area and drink service area. Corrected on site.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Improper thawing of chicken in sink without cold running water.

• Paper towels not available for drying at hand sink.

• Hand sink at bar without hand soap. Corrected on site.

Non-critical violations:

• Handle to walk-in freezer is broken.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors throughout kitchen and dry stock area dirty with debris and litter.

• Cases of food product on floors of walk-in freezer and walk-in coolers.

• Cases of liquor on floor near wait station.

• Reach-in coolers on cook line and at wait station dirty with debris and buildup.

• Microwaves on cook line dirty with buildup and grime.

• Nine employees without valid food handler’s cards. All employees must obtain valid food handlers card by March 30. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule.