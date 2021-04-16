New city hall in a historic building

From The Examiner during the week of April 12-17, 1971:

• “BUNDSCHU BLDG. ONCE CITY’S FINEST” – A Jackson Square building whose retail history dates back to the 1880’s this week is becoming the seat of city business. Most municipal departments are moving into the three-story Bundschu building, which contained many innovations when it was completed in 1928 – the city’s first elevator, first sprinkler system, first pneumatic tube system, and other mechanisms which were new in the late 1920s.

The building was the dream of A.J. Bundschu, pioneer merchant who died a few weeks before the department store which bore his name opened. Where once women’s finery and men’s clothing were sold there will now be the city departments dealing with the public – power and light billing and customer service, city vehicular licensing as well as the finance and personnel departments.

An unusual obstacle was encountered when the basement was being excavated. Seven ancient cisterns were uncovered. Some of them were 30 feet deep and the building’s supporting pillars had to be sunk to the bottom of them. Ironically, the city’s building inspection department now will be located in that basement.

• “FREE HEALTH UNIT READY” – A chance for everyone in Jackson County to receive medical services will become a reality Monday when the county’s new mobile health service unit goes into operation. The mobile health unit, sponsored by the United Front for Better Health, has been delivered to the Jackson County Public Hospital.

The initial location of the health unit will be at Tarsney Lake in Eastern Jackson County, one mile north of Colbern Road and BB. Officials said it will probably be moved to Greenwood and Buckner after leaving Tarsney Lake.

Hospital officials say the self-contained mobile unit will offer a selected series of medical tests which will uncover potential health problems before they become acute. This will include comprehensive blood count and blood chemistry tests, urinalysis, EKG, chest X-ray, PAP smear, vision, including tests for glaucoma, hearing loss, dental examination, and pelvic, breast, and rectal examination as indicated.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of April 11-16, 1921:

• “CENSOR MOTION PICTURES” – The Parent-Teacher associations are making renewed plans to obtain for Independence censored motion pictures. Mrs. Bertha Hefter, who had had considerable experience at censuring pictures, has been appointed chairman of the motion picture committee both of the Parent-Teacher council and of the Parent-Teacher association of the William Chrisman High school. Mrs. Hefter has during the past year spent one day a week in Kansas City censuring pictures along with representatives of the Parent-Teacher associations of Kansas City.

“The method has been for the Parent-Teacher Censorship Committee to see the pictures and list those that it considers all right for the young people to see,” says Mrs. Hefter. “Then the motion picture men are advised as to what pictures were considered all right and asked to run them.”

Missouri is without legal censorship of any kind for motion pictures other than that of the National Board of Censorship. A bill for the censoring of pictures by the state failed to pass the legislature at its last session.

• FROM THE CLASSIFIED ADS:

White leghorn eggs. Original Young strain, bred to lay, $1.25 setting, $7 hundred. Phone 1987.

Tomato plants. Ponderosa – The finest tomato that grows – Red, Yellow and White, and a few Stones. 50 cents per dozen. 608 West Farmer street. After 5:00 p.m. Phone 242.

Coal and wood. Illinois coal. $9.00. Cherokee lump, $9.00. Higginsville lump, $8.50. Lexington lump, $7.50. Wood, stove length, load, $5.00. Hedge Posts, 50c and up. Frisbey Feed & Fuel Co. Phone 137, 218 N. Liberty St.

Want to Buy. Wanted – Pony buggy. Phone 388-J.

White Wyandotte eggs. Martin Strain. Incubator or single settings. Walters, east Walnut st., at railroad crossing, ½ mile outside city. Call Sundays and evenings after 5.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – Robert Edward Cox, of Belmont, Pa., was decorated in Washington, yesterday, with the Congressional Medal of Honor. It was pinned upon his coat lapel by President Harding, in person, in the East room of the White House. Cox had had to wait a long time for this honor. It was won 17 years ago. At the imminent risk of losing his own life Cox flooded the magazines of the Battleship Missouri, and thus saved her from total destruction, after an explosion in a turret had set fire to powder in an adjoining handling room. Cox also assisted in removing a large number of badly injured men. Thirty men had been killed by the accident.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox